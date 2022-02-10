McNabb Center Acquires New Building, Will Move Intensive Community Mental Health Services

The McNabb Center recently acquired a new building in Chattanooga and will be relocating several community mental health services, including its peer support program.

Located at 960 Airport Road, the new building will provide a better, more accessible space for individuals seeking services.

The new Airport Road location was previously a Greyhound Bus Station and will undergo cosmetic renovations before the programs move. Renovations will include adding extra amenities such as showers, laundry facilities and a kitchen.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to move these services to a new, more suitable location,” said Gayle Lodato, senior director of Greater Chattanooga Area services. “This change will allow us to continue to grow our services and find new ways to best meet the needs of the community.”

The Center’s peer support programming is funded through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and is designed to provide opportunities for adults with a mental illness to develop social skills in a community setting and also learn illness management skills. Nearly 90 individuals are active members of the peer support services.

Also moving is the TDMHSAS funded Tennessee Move Initiative, which provides up to one year of intensive wraparound services for individuals who have been hospitalized at Moccasin Bend for 90 days or longer due to mental illness.

McNabb Center staff help patients work toward recovery, obtain sustainable housing and connect to other community resources. The new location will also house the Center’s homeless outreach staff who go into the community to provide services to homeless individuals.

Architectural plans for the renovation will be developed in Summer 2022.

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” we provide a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood.

Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 36,750 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.