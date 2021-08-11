McNabb Center Awarded Grant To Help Families In Chattanooga

The McNabb Center is proud to announce that it was recently awarded $414,000 to provide homeless outreach services to individuals in the greater Chattanooga area.

The funding comes from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency in collaboration with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition through an Emergency Solutions Grant.

This funding allows the McNabb Center to offer homeless outreach services for two years in Hamilton, Bradley, McMinn and Meigs counties.

“It is essential to provide outreach and services to individuals living in homelessness,” said Gayle Lodato, McNabb Center’s senior director of Greater Chattanooga Area services. “By providing compassionate care, we can bring a positive impact to those with the most need in our community.”

The McNabb Center has a five-person team, including three case managers a registered nurse and a master’s level team leader conducting homeless outreach and providing rapid re-housing and homeless prevention service.

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” we provide a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood. Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 30,000 people throughout East Tennessee each year.

For more information, visit mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.