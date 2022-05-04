McNabb Center Observes Mental Health Awareness Month Throughout May

During the month of May the McNabb Center is hosting a virtual campaign to start a conversation about the importance of mental health.

As May is Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to recognize that many people struggle with mental health concerns and throughout the month the McNabb Center will share information on caring for yourself and loved ones.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 youth aged 6-17 will experience a mental health issue each year. By openly talking about mental health concerns and knowing that millions of Americans have faced a diagnosis, we can work together to overcome the stigma associated with mental illness.

“A person’s mental health impacts their overall health,” said Mona Blanton-Kitts, McNabb Center president. “By working to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, we hope to help people address their mental health concerns and seek help.”

Throughout May, the McNabb Center will be sharing information about ways to improve your mental health and how to support someone struggling with a mental illness. To kick off the conversation that #MentalHealthRocks, paint and share rocks portraying positive affirmations or pictures that give you joy. Share the message on Facebook using #MentalHealthRocks and #McNabbCenterMentalHealthAwareness and follow the Center’s Facebook page @McNabbCenterGreaterChatt.

As one of the McNabb Center’s core service lines, the Center provides a full continuum of mental health care services for infants to adults. Staff are trained in many different areas of care, including crisis services, diagnostic assessment, counseling and psychiatric services. For more information about these services, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” we provide a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood. Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 36,750 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.