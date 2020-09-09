Multiple Traumas Have Wiped Out Type O Blood Supply

Blood Assurance is in critical need of O-positive and O-negative due to multiple ongoing traumas in its service area. There is less than ½ day’s supply. A-positive, A-negative, B-negative, and B-positive are in urgent need with less than two day’s supply.

Blood Assurance is calling on community members to make a blood donation appointment at a center or bloodmobile near you. If another trauma occurred in Blood Assurance’s service area, there would not be enough type O blood on the shelf.

“O-negative is the universal blood type that can be given to anyone in need which is why it is always used in trauma situations. It is imperative that we get O-negative donors in as soon as possible, said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We need our community’s help to replenish the supply that has been used and to ensure that we are prepared for more traumas in our community.”

Blood Assurance is asking everyone with these blood types who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need. They are the sole provider of blood products to the hospitals in this area. Donating blood with Blood Assurance is crucial to ensure patients in this area will be able to receive the blood products they need.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.

Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

To schedule an appointment or find a mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

