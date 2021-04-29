No Appointment Required At The Colonnade Vaccination Station This Thursday

The Catoosa-Dade-Walker Vaccination Station at the Colonnade in Ringgold will offer drive-up COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, April 29.

An appointment is no longer required to receive this potentially life-saving shot. Simply drive up to the Colonnade (264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold) between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., fill out a consent form and then receive an immunization.

The Vaccination Station, which serves the north Georgia region, will be administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine during Thursday's event. Residents who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days ago can utilize the drive-up service to receive their second dose.

After over a month of offering drive-through vaccination services by appointment, 12,355 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been dispensed at the Vaccination Station.

COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Everyone age 16 and older in Georgia is eligible to be vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective tool available for getting families, communities, schools and workplaces “back to normal” sooner.