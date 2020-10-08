October 24th Is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

October 24th will be nationally recognized as Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The Hamilton County Coalition, DEA, local law enforcement and community partners will collaborate to provide 25 drive-thru drop-off locations across the Chattanooga-area that will be open from 10am-2pm ET.

The public is invited to drop-off any unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications at any drop-off location with little to no human contact. The medications will then be safely disposed of to better the safety of our communities and environment. This event is free, safe and confidential.

An opioid overdose prevention and Narcan training will also be set-up on October 24th. The training will be at Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on 4801 Highway 58 and begin at 11 a.m. ET. Participants of this life-saving training will:

Learn to identify the signs of an overdose

Learn who to contact if there is a suspected overdose

Learn what to do in those critical moments

Learn about alternative pain management and treatment resources

Receive an overdose reversal kit with two units of Nasal Narcan Spray — the life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. ­

Be socially distanced, with families and people of the same household allowed to be together.

Register for this training online through the Hamilton County Coalition website hccoalition.org/event-details/opioid-overdose-prevention-education-naloxone-training-5.

“Overdose numbers have spiked since the start of the pandemic. In many cases, misusing or abusing prescription medication can lead to suffering from an overdose,” Hamilton County Coalition Executive Director Camilla Bibbs-Lee said. “Drug Take Back Day is a great opportunity to familiarize with the medications in your home and dispose of anything that is unused or expired. This can go a long way in keeping teens, adults and our environment safe.”

When gathering up medications, attempt to keep medications in its original container if possible. Also, scratch off or mark through any personal information if possible. Sharp needles and other injectables will not be accepted, nor will any illicit substances like marijuana or methamphetamine. Electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices will be accepted, but the battery must be removed prior to drop-off.

Last October’s National Drug Take Back Day saw nearly 1,500 lbs. of prescription medication be properly disposed of in the Chattanooga-area. The entire state of Tennessee collected over 26,000 lbs.

October 2020 National Drug Take Back Day Locations

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church - 4801 Hwy 58

Elks Lodge - 1069 Graysville Rd.

Greater New Home Baptist Church – 2809 13th Ave.

Walmart - Signal Mtn. Rd.

CVS Pharmacy (Jasper, Marion) - 4712 Main St.

Signal Mtn. Police Department- 1111 Ridgeway Ave.

Walgreens - Soddy Daisy - 121 Harrison Lane

Food City - Red Bank - 3901 Dayton Blvd.

Walgreens - Brainerd - 3605 Brainerd Rd.

Walgreens - East Brainerd - 2289 Gunbarrel Rd.

Walgreens - East Ridge - 5301 Ringgold Rd.

Walgreens – Ooltewah - 9307 Lee Hwy.

Walgreens – Hixson - 5478 Hwy. 153

Walgreens – Rossville - 3550 Broad St.

Walmart - Dunlap (Sequatchie) - 16773 Rankin Ave.

Walgreens – McCallie - 2104 McCallie Ave.

Walgreens - Dunlap (Sequatchie) - 14857 Rankin Ave.

Walmart - Dayton (Rhea) - 3034 Rhea County Hwy.

Spring City City Hall/Police Department - Spring City (Rhea) - 229 Front St.

Meigs County Sheriff’s Department - Decatur (Meigs) - 410 River Rd.

Dayton Police Department - (Rhea) - 1191 Market St.

Graysville Police Department - (Rhea) - 136 Harrison Ave.

Bradley County Sheriff’s Department - (Bradley) - 2290 Blythe Ave. SE

Bledsoe County Courthouse. 3150 Maine Street Pikeville TN 37367

Etowah Police Department - (McMinn) - 1317 South TN Ave.

Hamilton County Coalition is a Regional Coalition Resource focused upon empowering communities and reducing the risk of alcohol, tobacco and Rx drug misuse and abuse among youth and adults in Chattanooga and the Southeast Region.

As the regional hub, the HCC provides free services to include environmentally friendly ways of disposing of unwanted mediation, medication lock boxes, opioid overdose reversal training, free naloxone, and assistance with opioid treatment, family counseling and recovery services.

For more information, visit hccoalition.org or visit their Facebook page.

