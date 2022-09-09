Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health

Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga.

The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related diseases. The 8,600 square-foot center includes a dedicated entrance and waiting room providing a more convenient location for patients to obtain screening and diagnostic tests, such as colonoscopies.

“Parkridge Health System is growing to meet the needs of the communities in and around Chattanooga,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “This new center will provide easier access to these important preventative screening and diagnostic tests in a compassionate and caring environment that aims to improve the overall health of our community”

The center will include four procedure rooms, 13 dedicated beds and four private consult rooms allowing patients to remain in one area throughout the entire process. The center also includes advanced technology and navigational equipment that gives physicians more flexibility, easier access and clearer images to provide more targeted diagnosis and treatment.

“Our team of highly experienced nurses with specialized training in gastrointestinal diseases will now have access to more space and advanced equipment that will enable them to provide a more enhanced patient experience,” said Clinical Coordinator Brenda Johnson, MSN.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit ParkridgeHealth.com.