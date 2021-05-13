Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Everyone 12 Years And Older

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include everyone 12 years of age and older, in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidance, effective Friday, May 14, 2021.

“Expanding Pfizer COVID-19 eligibility to everyone ages 12-15 is an exciting step in immunization efforts across the state,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We hope parents and guardians will make it a family event and bring the entire family to one of the many vaccination locations available in Hamilton County.”

The CDC updated its clinical guidance for vaccine administration for all ages and COVID-19 vaccines can be given on the same day as other routine vaccines instead of waiting 14 days. Children or adults with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be vaccinated but should consider waiting until 90 days after the diagnosis of this syndrome.

The following Health Department Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to public:

Drive-Thru Vaccination Site

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Monday-Friday; 9AM-6PM

Saturday-Sunday; 9AM-3PM

Schedule free transportation to the vaccination site; call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.

*Review the vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see occasional weekend and holiday closures.

Pop-Up Vaccination Events

The Bethlehem Center, 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Saturdays

May 15, 29 & June 19

12-2PM

La Super Carniceria, 400A Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421

Fridays

May 14 & June 4

11AM-2PM

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308

Wednesdays

May 19, 26 & June 9, 16

9AM-5:30PM

(Pfizer) Vaccination Event Details

Available to the public 12 years of age and older.

No appointment is necessary.

First and second doses available.

Children ages 12-17 may come to the vaccination site without their parents if they have a pre-signed vaccine encounter form and their parents or guardians are available to give consent over the phone.

The vaccine encounter form is available under the handouts tab on the vaccine.hamiltontn.gov website.

Expanded vaccine eligibility applies to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only. Moderna and J&J have been authorized for adults 18 years of age and older.

The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

