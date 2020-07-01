Possible COVID-19 Exposures At Recent High School Graduation Ceremonies

Health Department and Hamilton County Schools announce potential COVID-19 exposures at Central High School and Hixson High School graduations

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Hamilton County Schools, is notifying the community about potential COVID-19 exposures that occurred at the Central High School and Hixson High School graduations this past Saturday, June 27th.

Case investigations have revealed that each event had a person in attendance while in their infectious period. In both incidences, the individual was an audience member and sat in the stands. They were not students on the field. It is recommended that anyone who attended these events get tested and monitor their symptoms. For a link to COVID-19 symptoms, visit CDC.

The Health Department also sadly reports the 30 COVID-19 death of a Hamilton County resident. The individual was a Black male in the 71-80 year age group and had underlying medical conditions.

“The Health Department sends its condolences to the family,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Each death further strengthens our resolve to work harder and continue to reinforce our message that wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if you are sick are our most important tools. The virus travels from person-to-person, so eliminating or reducing contact can prevent the virus from spreading in our community.”

Today’s announcement comes with the notice of an additional 56 positive cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 960, and the total cumulative cases since March 13 to 2,525.

The July Fourth holiday weekend brings opportunity for family and friends to celebrate our national holiday, yet it brings further occasion to spread the COVID-19 virus. The Health Department urges everyone attending or organizing such an event to have protocols in place to:

If you are organizing an event, have masks available. Masks are available at the Health Department for pick up during hotline hours.

Maintain social distance of 6 feet

Wear masks when not eating

Wash hands often and have hand sanitizer available

Do not attend any functions if you have had any contact with a person known to be positive with COVID-19 or if you are sick with any respiratory symptoms

Restrict attendance to as few people as possible

Free Health Department testing opportunities are available each day this week through Friday from 7AM to 11AM at Brainerd High School.

Health Department testing sites will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the holiday weekend and will resume testing the following week at East Lake Academy.

“We can’t stress enough how vital it is to stay at home if you are sick,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “If you are having any respiratory symptoms or you have tested positive, stay home, do not go out into public.”

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. Do not call Hamilton County Schools for information related to COVID-19 exposures.

Visit these additional Health Department COVID-19 resources: