Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Silverdale Baptist Church Reported

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at Silverdale Baptist Church, located at 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr., beginning July 23rd through July 25th.

As of today, 16 positive cases have been identified within attendees of the church’s student summer camp. This figure includes only the attendees of the camp and does not include household contacts. It is recommended that camp attendees and their close contacts seek testing for COVID-19.

Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.

Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Mondays and Fridays from 11AM-1PM

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday - Saturday: 8AM-5PM

Sunday: 1PM-4PM

Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.

Additional Resources: