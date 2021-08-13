Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Williamson & Sons Funeral Home

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the visitation service of Edwin Baggett, held at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379, on August 11th at 11AM. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended the service during their infectious period of COVID-19.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Baggett,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “It is instances such as these that remind us how difficult this pandemic has been for our community.”

Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.

Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Mondays and Fridays from 11AM-1PM

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday - Saturday: 8AM-11AM and 12PM-3PM

Sunday: 1PM-3:30PM

Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.

Additional Resources: