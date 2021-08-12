Potential COVID-19 Exposures At Homewood Suites, YMCA Events And City Hall

The Hamilton County Health Department is notifying the public of potential COVID-19 exposures at multiple locations.

A potential exposure occurred in the dining room of Homewood Suites, 2250 Center Street, Chattanooga, TN 37421, beginning August 2nd and ending August 5th.

There were potential exposures in three fitness classes at the North River YMCA, 4138 Hixson Pike, Chattanooga, TN 37415 on the following dates:

Monday, August 2nd at 4:30PM

Tuesday, August 3rd at 4:15PM

Thursday August 5th at 4:15PM

There was a potential exposure at the YMCA Food & Fun Program, 460 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404 on August 6th from 6:45AM-10:30AM.

A potential exposure occurred at the Mayor’s Council for Women in the Veranda Room of City Hall, 101 E 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 on August 6th at 12PM.

“These are known exposures; reasonably, there are many of which we have not been notified,” says Hamilton County Health Department Epidemiology Manager Bev Fulbright. “At this time, if you have been in a large group of people, you have likely come into contact with a COVID-positive person.”

Per the CDC, those that have been in close contact (within 6 feet of someone for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period) with someone who has COVID-19 need to quarantine, unless they have been fully vaccinated. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC. If you develop any unusual symptoms, do not leave your house, except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider.

Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Mondays and Fridays from 11AM-1PM

Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday - Saturday: 8AM-11AM and 12PM-3PM

Sunday: 1PM-3:30PM

Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.

Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County

A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.

Additional Resources: