RAM Free Clinic Coming To East Ridge October 23 & 24

Remote Area Medical (RAM) – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals – will be in East Ridge, TN, this month, October 23 & 24, 2021, to provide free care.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to help bring free services to those in need in the East Ridge community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”

The two-day clinic, in collaboration with members of the local community, will be held at Camp Jordan Arena, located at 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412.

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, mental health services, cancer screening services, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots, women’s health services, and general medical exams.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m., Saturday, October 23 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 23. This process will repeat on Sunday, October 24.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. If you are interested in volunteering at this event, please visit volunteer.ramusa.org to register today. For more information about volunteering at a future RAM pop-up clinic, or to donate, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

About Remote Area Medical:

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor. Since RAM was founded in 1985, more than 173,000 volunteers --comprised of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support staff -- have treated more than 863,000 individuals delivering $174 million worth of free healthcare services. RAM has held clinics in locations such as Tennessee, Louisiana, Idaho, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Guyana, Haiti, and the Bahamas.