RAM Free Vision Clinic In Town This Saturday

Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will be in Chattanooga this Saturday, September 18, to provide free vision care.

All RAM services are free and provided on a first come, first served basis. No ID is required to receive care.

Services available at the clinic will include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, and eyeglasses made on-site.

The free clinic, in collaboration with The Lions Club and Hope for the Inner City, will be held at Hope for the Inner City located at 1800 Roanoke Ave.

“Being able to see shouldn’t be a luxury. As a ministry serving a community where the poverty rate is over 30% and average income is under $14,000, medical assistance is vital,” said Anthony Watkins with Hope for the Inner City. “Glasses are expensive and we serve our community well by working with Remote Area Medical to bring this free vision clinic to our neighbors in need.”

The patient parking lot will open no earlier than 4 am, Saturday, September 18 and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing, when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 am on Saturday, September 18.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to work with the local community to bring free vision services to those in need in the Chattanooga area,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers and community members who are coming together to make this event possible.”

RAM encourages everyone who would like services to arrive as early as possible. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients served. *Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.

In response to COVID-19, RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.

Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services. Please email RAM’s Volunteer Manager Mary Brown at marybrown@ramusa.org for more information about volunteering at this RAM pop-up vision clinic event. To learn more about RAM or to donate, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

About Remote Area Medical: RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality, dental, vision, and medical services to underserved and uninsured individuals who do not have access to or cannot afford a doctor. Since RAM was founded in 1985, more than 173,000 volunteers --comprised of licensed dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support staff -- have treated more than 863,000 individuals delivering $174 million worth of free healthcare services. RAM has held clinics in locations such as Tennessee, Louisiana, Idaho, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Guyana, Haiti, and the Bahamas.