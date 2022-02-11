Riverpark Vaccination Site To Close And Move To East 3rd Street Campus Beginning Tuesday

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering all COVID vaccines at the East 3rd Street campus, beginning Tuesday, February 15 and will subsequently be closing the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site.

“We want to thank Hamilton County Parks and Recreation for working with us during our time at the Riverpark. Moving our vaccine site to our East 3rd Street campus provides our staff shelter from the elements and eliminates potential cancellations due to inclement weather,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak. “It also allows us to be able to consolidate all of our vaccine efforts into one building so that individuals of all age groups can come to one location.”

Vaccine Site:

East 3rd Street Campus, 921 East 3rd St Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Tuesday-Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Clinic located on the second floor of the west wing of the building.

Walk-in clinic; no appointment is necessary.

Masks must be worn while inside the building.

Pfizer primary series for ages 5 and up and boosters for ages 12 and up.

Moderna boosters for ages 18 and up.

Parking is in the parking garage located off Hampton Street. Please enter the Health Department through the rear entrance and follow the signs to the vaccine clinic. Bring your parking ticket inside with you so that we may validate it at the vaccine registration desk.

