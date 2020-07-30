Tennessee American Water’s Iconic Phillip D. Glass “Masks Up”

Tennessee American Water’s Phillip D. Glass, the icon that sits atop the company’s landmark water storage tank on Amnicola Highway, has “masked up” in support of the Hamilton County Department of Health directive to wear masks or face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“Safety is one of American Water’s core values,” said Tennessee American Water President Darlene Williams. “As an essential service provider, we have been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts. We believe that it’s important to support Hamilton County’s efforts that everyone do the same for the sake of all our neighbors.”

“We greatly appreciate Tennessee American Water’s community spirit and willingness to use one of Riverfront Parkway’s iconic landmarks as way to remind commuters of the importance of wearing a mask, not only for their own health but the health of others,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “We certainly hope people will heed Phillip D. Glass’s message to ‘Mask Up’ to help minimize the number of active patients and hospitalizations.”

In addition to wearing a mask or face covering over the nose and mouth in public areas, other recommendations to slow the spread of coronavirus include frequent hand washing and social distancing of six feet.

It is important for you to know that Tennessee American employs a number of treatment technologies that include multi-barrier treatment processes that implement settling techniques, filtration, and disinfection. These processes when combined provide robust treatment that is effective in inactivating viruses like the coronavirus. Our water meets or surpasses all current federal and state drinking water requirements.

