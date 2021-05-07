Tennessee Riverpark Vaccination Site Now Open On Weekends

The Health Department’s COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Site at the Tennessee Riverpark is now open to the public on the weekends from 9AM-3PM as well as the regular Monday-Friday hours of 9AM-6PM.

No appointment is necessary and free transportation is available. For details, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383. Those who wish to make an appointment may do so.

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with the CDC, NIH and many community partners, is facilitating access for Hamilton County households to receive a total of 40,000 free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Visit covidtestchattanooga.org to view a list of distribution sites disseminating test kits, or you may order a kit online and have it delivered directly to your household within a couple days.

If you have questions, or need help ordering your kit, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383.