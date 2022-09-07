Tennessee Valley Heart Walk Invites Participants To Reconnect For Heart Health

The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is inviting the Tennessee Valley back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission.

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 8:30 am, Tennessee Valley Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Coolidge Park in Chattanooga to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds, and encourage physical activity.

This year’s theme, Heart Walk Here, invites participants to walk on the event path, starting at Coolidge Park. This year’s walk, Heart Walk Here, is led by Shawn Devine, Assurance Partner of Ernst & Young.

“The last couple of years have shown us that no matter where we are, we can come together for a common cause,” said Mr. Devine “The Heart Walk is all about promoting the health and well-being of our community and supporting our lifesaving mission.”

To register, visit chattanoogaheartwalk.org. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. Those walking on Heart Walk on a path of their own, can follow the festivities through the event hashtag, #TNvalleyheartwalk.

The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk is sponsored by, CHI Memorial, Chattanooga Airport, Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, Encompass Health, Steam Logistics and We R CPR.

The Tennessee Valley Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

“Healthier together - at CHI Memorial this is our vision and belief. The Heart Walk is one way we can help make that vision a reality and honor our commitment to our community. This event is more than a mission, it is a moment. A moment that brings diverse individuals, companies, survivors and supporters together for the common goal of a healthier future. We couldn’t be more proud to be involved and support the AHA as they champion their life saving mission throughout the Tennessee Valley and beyond”, said Matthew Thomas, Manager, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation at CHI Memorial.

The funds raised from the Tennessee Valley Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.