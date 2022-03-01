The American Heart Association And Ruby Falls Get Moving In March

As Spring comes to life across the Tennessee Valley, the American Heart Association and Ruby Falls challenge the community walk 100 million steps this March.

The collaboration, in its 5th year, reminds guests at Ruby Falls and Chattanoogans to keep their heart-health top of mind.

Ruby Falls guests walk an average of 2,000 steps as they tour the cave and climb Lookout Mountain Tower. The American Heart Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity aerobic activity such as brisk walking or gardening, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic activity such as running or aerobic dancing, or a combination of both intensity level activities for adults.

"Together with Ruby Falls, we have created a fun challenge to get our community healthier and happier,” said Emily Niespodziany, vice president and executive director of AHA. “We hope that encouraging the community to participate in physical activity will help combat our nation's number one killer, cardiovascular disease and stroke."

Guests at Ruby Falls can show their participation in the 100 million step challenge by signing the event banner on display during March. The event includes special edition souvenir recipe cards for guests (while supplies last) and weekly onsite contests with giveaways such as heart-healthy recipe books from AHA.

Ruby Falls President Hugh Morrow said, “Partnering with an organization dedicated to improving the health of our community is an honor. The challenge to walk 100-million steps collectively with our guests is exciting because together we’re taking steps to toward healthier hearts.”

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association's national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for American women. The good news is that cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. GRFW advocates for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. For more information, please visit www.Heart.org/Chattanooga or call 423-763-4406.

Ruby Falls is home to the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States. The thundering waterfall is located 1,120 feet below the summit of Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga, Tenn. Go to rubyfalls.com for more.