Tips To Keep Your Pet Healthy During National Cat Health Month

They are the purr that heals, the curtain ninja that entertains, the in-house Zen master. They are the cats we invite into our homes and in February the spotlight is on their well-being during National Cat Health Month.

Pet cats are varied and complex creatures, whether they are devoted couch surfers, or indoor/outdoor cats that love to go on adventures with you in the backyard, walking on a harness and leash or cruising in a stroller. And they rely on us to keep them healthy.

Dr. Erin Katribe, medical director for national animal welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society, urges people to look at every aspect of their life with you.

The Essentials

“Perhaps the most important thing you can do to keep your cat healthy is to ensure that you’re providing the basic essentials in the best way possible. These essentials are food, water, litterbox, and exercise. Cats’ ancestors didn’t eat or stay hydrated the same way that our house cats do; the dry kibble that is most convenient for owners to feed is very different than their natural diets. If you are able to feed your pet canned food it is a much closer approximation to their ancestral diets than is dry,” Katribe said.

More attention is being paid to the obesity problem in pet cats, she said. “It can lead to diseases like diabetes (feline diabetes is very similar to Type 2 diabetes in people), so keeping your cat at a healthy weight by monitoring and adjusting their food quantity is key to keeping them healthy. Obesity can also lead to arthritis and joint pain. Your veterinarian can help you determine what a healthy weight is for your pet and can guide you through modifying their diet and amount of food in order to achieve that healthy weight.”

Which brings us to how important exercise is for cats. “It’s not just dogs that need exercise – cats need it, too,” Katribe said. “While you can harness and leash train cats and many felines enjoy this, most pet cats prefer a more private form of exercise. Providing toys and engaging them in play with laser pointers or string toys for exercise are great ways to keep them active. This is not only is mentally stimulating but can also help prevent obesity that can lead to other diseases.”

Nobody really wants to talk about litterboxes but for pet cats, this is an important topic. Litterboxes should be placed in convenient places for the cat rather than tucked away in a distant part of the house, in order to avoid behavioral misuse If a cat starts urinating outside the box, it might be due to a number of causes. Dirty boxes or boxes placed too far out of the way can contribute, or it may be due to a much deeper problem, like urinary infections or kidney disease. See a vet right away if you notice litterbox habit changes.

Veterinary Care

One way to keep your cat healthy is to schedule regular wellness visits with your veterinarian, Katribe said. These visits not only include vaccines to prevent disease (important even for indoor cats), but also include a thorough physical exam and additional testing that can be key in catching illness early.

“Cats are masters at hiding illness, what likely evolved as a survival tool in their ancestors; what this means for the cat parent, though, is that when Fluffy starts to actually show signs of sickness, her situation may be much more serious than you think, and something has been going on for a while. If you do notice even small changes in your cat’s health or behavior, it’s better for both of you to see a vet sooner rather than later. Addressing problems early will mean a much greater chance of successful treatment and will likely mean less stress on her and less financial expense, too.”