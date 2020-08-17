UTC, Hamilton County Health Department Partnering in Contact Tracing

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department are collaborating in contact tracing efforts to determine individuals who may been exposed to COVID-19 as a result of interaction with members of the Delta Zeta sorority beginning Aug. 8.

Delta Zeta sorority leadership and members are assisting the University in its efforts to pursue student contacts who may have been exposed. The University is grateful for their cooperation and assistance.

The UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team is pursuing student contacts who may have had exposure. Those who have been in contact with members of the sorority since Aug. 8 are encouraged get tested and self-monitor for symptoms. UTC students with potential exposure are asked to complete the COVID-19 Notification Form, which can be found here and/or to call the campus office of Student Outreach and Support at 423-425-2299.

For their own benefit and that of others who may have been exposed to COVID-19, members of the UTC community are urged to be responsive to communication efforts by the UTC COVID-19 Campus Support Team. Cooperation with these efforts is critical to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department is engaged in efforts to identify and contact residents of Chattanooga and surrounding communities who may have been exposed. Members of the community with potential exposure are asked to call the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Health Department at 423-209-8383. Anyone with exposure is encouraged to be tested.

Information on locations and times for free COVID-19 testing in the community can be found here.

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call 423-315-3994 to make a reservation Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

The University is taking all necessary precautions to protect the UTC community as fall semester classes begin Monday. Months of planning and preparations at UTC have resulted in extensive health and safety protocols and precautions in place for the protection of students, faculty and staff. In addition to contact tracing, UTC has resources and other information about what happens when a positive case of COVID-19 is reported on the University’s website here.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control.

