Virtual Preparedness Presentations Offered By American Red Cross

Virtual Preparedness presentations offered to the public by American Red Cross Tennessee Region

Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety measures due to the COVID-19 virus, American Red Cross preparedness class instructors had to change how training would be held. The Red Cross is happy to offer virtual classes for participants through Microsoft Teams weekly.

“The American Red Cross Tennessee Region offers virtual programs to help adults and children better prepare for emergencies,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive for American Red Cross Tennessee Region. “Even in light of this pandemic, the Red Cross will always be there to offer the assistance and educate our citizens on life-saving and critical safety classes for all ages. That is a promise that will never change.”

Be Red Cross Ready is a free preparedness education curriculum for communities designed to help people understand, prepare for, and respond appropriately to disasters.

Be Red Cross Ready webinars will be offered:

Tuesday, June 9, 2:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 16, 2:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 23, 2:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 30, 2:00 p.m. ET

To register go to: https://bit.ly/VirtualRedCrossReady

The Pillowcase Project is a free interactive preparedness program designed for children in grades 3 through 5. The program aims to increase awareness and understanding of natural hazards, teach safety and emotional coping skills, as well as the importance of personal preparedness.

Through the presentation, students learn the best ways to stay safe and how to create their own emergency supply kits by packing essential items in a pillowcase for easy transport during a disaster. Students will receive a digital workbook and will be encouraged to decorate and personalize their Red Cross pillowcases and share what they’ve learned with friends and family.

The Pillowcase Project webinars will be offered:

Thursday, June 11, 4:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 18, 4:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, June 25, 4:00 p.m. ET

To register go to: https://bit.ly/VirtualPillowcaseProject

For more preparedness resources visit:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission