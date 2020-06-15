Volunteers Needed for Expanded COVID-19 Community Testing Sites

Local health care providers conducting free COVID-19 testing are in need of the assistance of community members to ensure these events are successful and continue to be available in our area.

Our community has worked hard to expand free COVID-19 testing in Hamilton County to anyone who wants it -- regardless of symptoms or a physician referral.

A variety of expertise is needed to run these events including medical and non-medical personnel. If you are interested in assisting your community in getting tested, please visit cha.city/covidtestingvolunteer to view upcoming testing events where volunteers are needed and to submit a volunteer interest form. Visit cha.city/covidtesting to review a weekly calendar of testing events in Hamilton County.

Following submission of the form, a staff member will contact you.