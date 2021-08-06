Walker County Health Department To Host Covid-19 Vaccination Event In Rossville

The Walker County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Rossville Athletic Center gym, located at 301 Williams Street in Rossville, from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Thursday, August 19.

First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available during this free event. Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, although only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children under 17.

Walker County District 1 Commissioner Robert Blakemore helped organize the vaccination event in northern Walker County, as the local vaccination rate has stalled. “I know location has been an obstacle preventing some residents from getting vaccinated,” said Commissioner Blakemore. “This event will help eliminate that barrier for the most densely populated area of our county.”

Only 26% of Walker County residents are considered fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). In comparison, Georgia’s fully vaccination rate stands at 41%, while nearly 50% of the total U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose of vaccine

Georgia DPH has tracked over 7,000 cases of COVID-19 in Walker County since March 2020, resulting in 83 deaths and 298 hospitalizations. State health officials say high vaccination coverage will reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.