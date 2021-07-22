Several Community Centers Temporarily Closed After COVID-19 Cases

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has ordered the temporary closure of the Washington Hills Community Center and the Frances B. Wyatt Community Center for deep cleaning and sanitization following confirmation of a COVID case at the facilities

Contact tracing efforts are underway, and summer camp will not resume. The community centers will be reopened as soon as possible following deep cleaning, sanitization and quarantine protocols. The decision on when to reopen the community center will be made in consultation with Dr. Mary Lambert, the city’s director of community health.

“The closure of these two community centers today is a wake-up call for our community that the spread of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals remains a threat to our city,” said Dr. Lambert. “As our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department pointed out [Wednesday], the resurgence of this virus is a real danger, and the city will take every appropriate action to keep our residents safe.”

The city’s incentive program for employees remains in effect, and all city employees are being offered $100 to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

“The health and safety of Chattanooga’s residents is my highest priority, and we will use every tool at our disposal to keep our city safe, and ensure that residents have access to convenient, free vaccination opportunities,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I am deeply concerned that the uptick in infections among unvaccinated individuals could very well lead to more widespread closures. That’s why I urge every Chattanooga resident to get vaccinated immediately.”

Parents and staff were notified on Wednesday afternoon and asked to take appropriate protective measures. Employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to other locations during the closure. All city employees are also being offered a $100 incentive to get vaccinated, with a smaller incentive available for each vaccinated family member covered by City health insurance.

“We are working hard alongside our partners at the Hamilton County Health Department and the nonprofit community to make vaccinations easy and convenient to access for every resident,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “But make no mistake, if we do not take appropriate steps to protect ourselves, our families and our friends from harm, and if this concerning spike in infections continues, we run a high risk that our city could once again face closure and lockdown.”

The city is currently offering free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at its Community Centers and at the Chattanooga Public Library. Free Covid-19 vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis in the Downtown Library Auditorium every Monday from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Monday, August 30, 2021. [see list below]

Additionally, free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events will be offered at multiple locations this week through Hamilton County's Health Department. No appointment is necessary, and anyone 12 years of age and older is eligible. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on “Vaccine Calendar of Events” to see the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine calendar. To accelerate the vaccination process, print and complete the vaccine encounter form available on the website.

The COVID-19 Hotline is available to assist with COVID-19 vaccine inquiries Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 423-209-8383.

Local residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates: