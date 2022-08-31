Wellness Advocate And Yoga Instructor Jessamyn Stanley To Speak In Chattanooga On Thursday

The Chattery’s Human Development program continues this week with wellness advocate and yoga instructor Jessamyn Stanely as their guest speaker this Thursday, September 1 at Parkside Hall at 2035 Polk Street.

The Chattery’s Human Development program is a collection of classes and workshops that allow students to commit to being better human beings. These classes offer lessons on the historical inequities that continue to plague us today.

Jessamyn Stanley is an internationally acclaimed voice in wellness, highly sought-after for her insights on 21st-century yoga and intersectional identity. As a successful award-winning yoga instructor and entrepreneur, she is the founder of The Underbelly, a streaming wellness app and community, co-host of the podcast Dear Jessamyn, and co-founder of We Go High, a North Carolina-based cannabis justice initiative.

She is a regular contributor to SELF magazine, has been featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine (UK), and covered in the New York Times, Vogue, Glamour, Sports Illustrated among many other domestic and international media outlets. Jessamyn has authored two books, Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance and Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on the Mat, Love your Body. Both books will be available for purchase at Thursday’s event by local bookstore, The Book & Cover.

“Oftentimes in yoga circles, there aren’t serious conversations about intersectionality”, says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “This session is to talk about the inequities of yoga, and includes a practice designed for every body type. We are so excited to have Jessamyn come to Chattanooga to share her insights.”

Stanley will lead participants through a yoga session and conclude with a brief talk about her book, Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance. Registration is open by donation on The Chattery’s website and registration at the door will also be available. Attendees should bring their own yoga mats and light snacks will be provided afterward by Publix.

All Human Development workshop registration is donation-based, however, The Chattery’s founders believe money should not be a barrier to learning. Participants are encouraged to contact The Chattery’s staff if they are unable to make a donation for a specific event. This program is supported by The Footprint Foundation, The Benwood Foundation, The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, Humanities Tennessee, Didn’t I Just Feed You, The Enterprise Center, The UNFoundation and Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement.

Registration and more information for Jessamyn’s event and others can be found here, thechattery.org/humandevelopment. For updates on The Chattery’s Human Development program follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.