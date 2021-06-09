World Blood Donor Day Celebration Highlights The Need For Ongoing Donations

Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals with more than 33,000 daily donations required to meet patient needs in the U.S.

Local blood center, Blood Assurance, is asking donors to Commit to Give all year long and join them for a special event this month. June 14 is annually recognized as World Blood Donor Day and this year’s chosen theme is Give Blood and Keep the World Beating.

To celebrate World Blood Donor Day, Blood Assurance is kicking off a celebration for donors called Peace, Love, and Give Blood. Donors who give June 14 through June 28 will receive special gifts and can be entered to win special prizes including colorful cups, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice cream, and seven trips for four people to go white water rafting and ziplining on the Ocoee River. Blood Assurance has a goal to see 6,500 donors during that time.

“Last year was extremely challenging for many industries and hit us especially hard,” said J.B. Gaskins, Blood Assurance president and CEO. “We have still not seen many of our donors return and we hope our community will be able to celebrate with us this month while enjoying our special prizes and giveaways.

“Peace, Love, and Give Blood” is the second event in a large series called Commit to Give at Blood Assurance. The first event took place in March, called Donor Madness. There will be four total events this year including Donor Madness and Peace, Love, and Give Blood. Donors who give during every Commit to Give event OR give double red cells at TWO events will be entered to win a grand prize trip to Gulf Shores, Ala.

To learn more about Peace, Love, and Give Blood, potential donors can visit bloodassurance.org/commit-to-give. To schedule an appointment, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.