Help Get Students Ready For School

No matter what the school year looks like this August, students throughout Hamilton County are preparing for their education. Show your support with the School Supply Drive held at both Hamilton Place and Northgate Mall.

From July 23rd – August 8th, they’re collecting supplies for students K-12, from pens, pencils, and calculators to notebooks, binders, and backpacks. The drive benefits all Hamilton County Schools to help ensure students throughout the area are ready for the classroom.

Find Drop-Off Bins Here:

Hamilton Place: Lower Level Center Court & Upper Level near H&M

Northgate Mall: Center Court

While you’re dropping off supplies, be sure to take advantage of Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekends! From July 31st – August 2nd, clothing and other back-to-school items up to $200 may be purchased tax free. From August 7th – August 9th, restaurant food and drink will be tax free for your dining convenience.

Thank you for helping us make a difference in the lives of Hamilton County students!