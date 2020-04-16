Humane Educational Society Offers Emergency Pet Boarding For Disaster Victims

Pet food assistance is also available to disaster victims and those facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19

The Humane Educational Society (HES) is offering free emergency boarding for dogs and cats belonging to families, in our designated animal services area, displaced by the tornado that devastated parts of Hamilton County Sunday night.

Due to an aging facility and an expected increase in incoming animals we have limited available boarding space. We ask that you only board your pet with us if it is a true emergency. HES will board pets up to 30 days, however we ask that all efforts be made to seek other means of assistance for your pet before that time.

HES opened a pet food pantry to help those facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 last week. Tornado disaster victims can also receive pet food assistance by calling 423-708-8994 to set up an appointment to pick up needed pet food. Again, there is no cost for this emergency service. The main goal of our Emergency Relief Pet Pantry is to keep families and their pets together at this devastating time.

HES assisted the community emergency with over 600 lbs of food during our first operational week. With the storms, we now anticipate even a greater need. Pet food donations can be made at the Humane Educational Society Boutique and Thrift Store located at 4784 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN 37416 Tuesday or Friday 10am-6pm. Donations can also be purchased and shipped to the pet pantry through our Amazon Wish List here.

HES Executive Director Phil Snyder states, “COVID-19 has affected us all. Now this additional disaster has caused great hardship on many of our neighbors. HES truly wants to help, but we need community support. Monetary donations are desperately needed for emergency care of pets being boarded and for our pet food assistance service.” Donations can be made by mail or online here.

We continue to be in communication with local authorities to assess the needs of people and pets in the community. HES Animal Protection Officers are spending extra time in affected areas looking for lost and stray pets. If you have lost a pet, please visit our found pet page here to see if he/she is at our shelter.

Lost pets are often disoriented and stressed, and will look for somewhere to hide. Search your neighborhood, call the pet’s name, and crinkle/shake a familiar treat container. Ask your neighbors if they have seen your pet, and ask for their permission to search their property. Look under cars, porches and bushes. Some animals tend to hide during the day or high traffic times, so search