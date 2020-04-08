HES opening pet pantry to help pet owners experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19

The Humane Educational Society is opening a pet food pantry to assist pet owners experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. Our goal is to help pet owners keep their animals in loving homes rather than surrender them to our shelter.

The HES Emergency Relief Pet Pantry will be operated out of the Humane Educational Society Thrift Store location on 4784 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416. The Thrift Store is currently closed to retail shoppers due to the mayor’s shelter in place order.

Community members who wish to help keep pets in their home can donate pet food at the Humane Educational Society Thrift Store from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays and Fridays. Those who prefer to donate pet food without leaving the safety of their home can purchase pet food from our Amazon Wish List and have it sent directly to our shelter here. Monetary donations can be made here.

Residents of Hamilton County needing pet food assistance should call the Humane Educational Society Emergency Relief Pet Pantry at 423-708-8994. An HES staff member will discuss their needs, prepare an adequate amount of food for their pets and set up an appointment for pick up. Pet food pickups will be scheduled 8 am to 4 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

HES Emergency Relief Pet Pantry staff members will maintain social distance from each other and those being served. HES staff members will load and unload pet food donations while individuals remain in their vehicle. Staff members will wash their hands before and after each customer interaction and working spaces will be sanitized and cleaned regularly. Executive Director Phil Snyder states: “The Humane Educational Society takes our commitment to public health, the well being of our staff, and those we serve seriously. We also recognize the need for keeping families and their pets together. We hope this helps to achieve that.”

The HES Emergency Relief Pet Pantry will be open to serve the public on Tuesday, April 14th. Supplies are limited for this pet pantry and only one applicant per household is accepted. This initiative is another life-saving opportunity to help our community and keep pets out of the shelter.