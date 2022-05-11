Hospitality Is Still Hiring In Chattanooga

After much success in 2021, Chattanooga Tourism Co. is relaunching its Hospitality is Hiring Campaign to continue to connect people with available jobs in our community.

The push to restore industry jobs in Chattanooga was launched on May 1, 2022, coinciding with the first day of U.S. National Travel and Tourism Week.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. has compiled openings from its tourism partners like restaurants, accommodations, attractions, and other hospitality-related businesses and posted them to VisitChattanooga.com/Careers.

Travel and tourism is an essential driver for businesses and communities across our country, providing millions of jobs and spurring growth and demand. Each year, Hamilton County sees 15+ million visitors who spend $1.5 billion in our community.

On an average day, we welcome 43,000 visitors in town; 15,000 of those visitors spend the night in our hotels and spend $4.1 million per day. As a vital part of our community, the hospitality industry is the foundation of a healthy workforce, supporting 30,000 jobs locally. In 2020, Chattanooga’s travel and tourism industry lost a third of those jobs.

While our workforce has seen success in rehiring, Chattanooga Tourism Co. is committed to helping rebuild the industry workforce to the fullest.

Careers in Chattanooga’s travel and tourism industry allow employees to shape visitor experiences and be part of the action as travelers come to Chattanooga this summer and beyond. Job opportunities range from all levels and span various interests, from attraction ride operators and hotel management to baristas and tour guides.

Major attractions and hospitality partners like Creative Discovery Museum, Bike Chattanooga, Rock City Gardens, and The Dwell Hotel are all hiring. Open positions are added regularly.

Here are Chattanooga Tourism Co.’s Top Picks for Current Openings:

The Dwell Hotel – Valet: Provides high-quality guest services as the vehicle attendance and first impression on hotel guests.

Provides high-quality guest services as the vehicle attendance and first impression on hotel guests. Lookouts Mountain Incline Railway – First Impressions Team Leader: Focuses on quality guest experiences and supervises day-to-day operations and retail services.

Focuses on quality guest experiences and supervises day-to-day operations and retail services. Clumpies Ice Cream Co. – Ice Cream Maker: Assists with the production of ice cream, baked goods, sauces, and all other delicious inclusions and other daily operations.

Assists with the production of ice cream, baked goods, sauces, and all other delicious inclusions and other daily operations. Embassy Suites Chattanooga – Guest Service Agent: Responsible for greeting and registering guests, managing guest accounts, and providing outstanding guest services.

To find open hospitality career opportunities in Chattanooga, visit VisitChattanooga.com/Careers.