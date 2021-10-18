Humane Educational Society Assists With Dunlap Dog Rescue, 21 Dogs In Need Of Care

The Humane Educational Society responded to a request for rescue help in Dunlap, TN.

Rhea County Animal Control recovered 21 dogs total from the property. HES took in 13 of the dogs for rehabilitation and adoption on Friday, October 15th. Perry's Promise and Marion Animal Resource Connection (MARC) also assisted with the effort.

"The HES vet team is evaluating their health today. Most appear to be chihuahua and spaniel mixes. They're shy and need some time to warm up but melt in your arms once they feel safe - shelter staff are totally smitten with them. Some may need long-term rehabilitation. We hope the healthy and social ones will be available for adoption soon," said HES Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan. "Spay and neuter, as well as general preventative care, is not accessible for a lot of folks no matter how much they love their pets."

"HES has been at or above capacity for most of the summer. We lucked out this week and had space to help our neighbors. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit, we rely on donations to go the extra mile for pets in need," says HES Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan.

Rhea County Animal Shelter is currently providing the remaining animals with care. Cheyenne Swafford, Rhea County Animal Control Officer, said, "Anytime we can help, we do everything we can to get the animals what they need. We're always happy when HES and other local rescues step up."

Sequatchie County residents do not have local animal services; they rely on rescues such as Marion Animal Resource Connection, East Tennessee Animal Alliance, and neighboring shelters like Rhea County Animal Shelter and HES for animals in need.

The dogs that arrived at HES today are currently undergoing initial exams.

To help provide care for animals in need, please consider donating at www.heschatt.org.

Adoption applications can also be submitted on our website at www.heschatt.org. Please be aware that the dogs will not be available for immediate placement and are pending medical evaluation.