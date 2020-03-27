Humane Educational Society needs your help

COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll on the services, programs and homeless animals the Humane Educational Society. The organization has been left with no choice but to postpone their largest annual fundraiser, Rescues on the Runway, and all fundraising events for the foreseeable future. With the loss of well over $100,000 in fundraising revenue the shelter is facing a financial crisis.

This sudden loss has left the Humane Educational Society struggling not only to provide the best care possible for the animals but to simply continue operations. "The organization cannot function without our dedicated and hardworking team of staff and volunteers," said executive director Phil Snyder. "We are forced to make difficult decisions and we can’t let the animals suffer. We need you to donate now more than ever to help us continue to operate and to fulfill the lifesaving work of our mission through this crisis."

The postponement of Rescues on the Runway has forced them to be creative and think outside the box. Therefore, they are inviting you to their first ever, “No Ball At All.”

Think of it this way: to attend, you will not need to rent a tuxedo or even get your hair or nails done. Just stay in your PJ’s and practice social distancing, with your pet on your lap. Be thankful that he/she has a great home with a loving family, especially during this critical period.

"We are thinking of your health and safety, and we ask that you think of the health and safety of the animals that need your help," Snyder continued. "Since you won’t have to attend our 'No Ball At All', please choose to send a donation in lieu of the money you would have spent on auction items, evening wear and raffle tickets. You will be saving money, and most importantly, you will be saving lives!"

Over 5,000 animals pass through their doors annually and donors make it possible for them to provide food, shelter and medical care to the most vulnerable members of our society. Saying “no” to these people and pets is not an option for the Humane Educational Society; saying “yes” is, however, very costly.

"We have helped them and now we need your help," Snyder said. "Please give generously during this time of great need."