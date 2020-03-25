Local Military Parks Modifying Operations

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is modifying operations to implement latest health guidance

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is announcing additional modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 24, 2020, the following areas will be temporarily closed until further notice:

Chickamauga Battlefield

Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center (including upper and lower parking lots)

Tour Stop 1 Gravel Parking Lot

Wilder Brigade Monument (Tower)

All Secondary Roads

Reeds Bridge Road Picnic Area

Vault Toilets

America’s National Parks Bookstore

Lookout Mountain Battlefield

Point Park

Ochs Museum

Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center (including parking lot)

Sunset Rock Parking Lot

Cravens House Parking Lot

America’s National Parks Bookstore

Other Park Areas

Signal Point Parking Lot

Signal Point Restrooms

Bragg Reservation Parking Lot

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the remainder of the park will remain open, which includes the following:

Chickamauga Battlefield Trails

Lookout Mountain Battlefield Trails

Moccasin Bend National Archeological District Trails

Missionary Ridge Reservations

Orchard Knob

Visitors may continue to enjoy the park online at nps.gov/chch or through social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Although much of the battlefield tour route will be affected by the recent closures, visitors may continue virtually touring the park by visiting chch.toursphere.com. If visitors are searching for unit monuments, markers, or tablets while hiking within the national military park, the park’s “Find a Regiment” App is also available for download at pointsmap.com/chickamauga.

Park staff also encourage visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles and pack out any and all trash in order to keep the park clean.

Additionally, park rangers will continue to patrol park areas in order to protect and promote visitor safety, as well as to continue protecting the park’s valuable cultural and natural resources.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.