Local PBS Station WTCI-TV Appoints New Board Chair

Don Jernigan was named Board Chair of the governing board of WTCI-TV PBS, , Chattanooga’s public television station, during the July 2020 of the Greater Chattanooga Public Television Corporation Board of Directors.

Joining Jernigan on the 2020-21 Executive Committee are Jim Tanner, Vice Chair; Jo Coke, Secretary; Cole Powell, Treasurer; Steve Gatlin, Past Chair; and Bob Culkeen, WTCI President.

Don Jernigan is a resident of the Greater Chattanooga area and a retired Nuclear Executive last employed as a Senior Vice President with TVA. He also served as a Naval Officer in the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Service. Don received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics at The Florida State University and an MBA at the University of Miami. Prior to becoming Board Chair, Don served on WTCI’s Community Advisory Board and was appointed to the Board of Directors in 2018.

Jernigan offered thanks to outgoing Board Chair, Steve Gatlin, who has served on the WTCI Board of Directors for many years and was Board Chair from 2018-2020.

“I look forward to taking the helm from Steve Gatlin who led our local PBS station through a challenging leadership transition these past two years,” Jernigan said. “I cannot understate the importance of public television to our local community and the role that this station has played these past months with the challenges our community has faced. What WTCI brings to the Chattanooga area is of tremendous value to all who live here. I am proud to say that I strongly support our local PBS station and I look forward to leading our Board during the next year.”

Serving on the 2020-21 WTCI Board of Directors are Deborah Arfken, Julie Brandao, Justin Dumsday, Daniel Fell, Jennifer Fuller, Carol George-Hieronymus, Barbara Haskew, Jerre Haskew, Bonnie Hathcock, Paula Henderson, Jeaninne Houck, Laurie Melnik, Jessica Oliva-Calderin, Meredith Perry, Bruce Stewart, Edna Varner, Scott Wilson, and Jo Ann Yates.

WTCI began broadcasting on March 4, 1970. WTCI serves Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Alabama, North Georgia and the Western tip of North Carolina as a community licensed public television station, and PBS affiliate. WTCI serves 35 counties, providing quality, trusted local and national programming to over 440,000 households.

The station’s signal is broadcast over the airwaves and is carried on over 35 cable systems, enriching lives through quality programs and services that educate, engage and inspire a lifetime of learning and exploration.

