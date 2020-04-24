Mayor Berke's State Of The City Address Set For April 30

Mayor Andy Berke to Share State of the City Message on April 30
Each year, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke delivers a State of the City address to celebrate the moments from the past year and share plans for the future.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak and devastating tornado our community has faced in recent weeks, Mayor Berke will forgo the traditional State of the City ceremony and instead share a message about our community’s resilience in the face of tough times.
Mayor Berke’s 2020 State of the City address will be streamed Thursday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. EDT on his Facebook page and the City of Chattanooga page.
Additionally, WTCI-TV will broadcast the speech at 8:00 p.m. EDT.
I am a dental hygienist in downtown Chattanooga. Please consider have dentistry for emergencies only until May 30 as the Nashville mayor has ordered. We work so close to our patients that this virus could easily be spread. Please protect the patient and the dental office. Thank you. Betty Murray
Betty Murray 1 hour ago