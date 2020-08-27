McKamey Animal Center Is Clearing The Shelter This Saturday

Calling all animal lovers, we need your help. Not only is it peak season, but MAC brought back 18 dogs and 15 cats from the Humane Society of South Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Marco. We have so many furbabies waiting for forever homes, you're bound to find your next family member here.

By appointment only we will offer adoptions for 12 hours this Saturday! YES, 12 straight hours. We're that serious about helping these amazing animals find love outside the shelter!

You'll enjoy $10 adoption pricing on cats (plus they're 2 for 1,) $35 adoption pricing for dogs (*excludes puppies and Ambassadors, $30 for seniors, and $40 for our pet pigs.

Visit our website here, complete the adoption application and schedule your appointment for this Saturday!

If you can't adopt- that's OK, consider fostering or forwarding this email to someone who can!

