McKamey Animal Center Taking In More Hurricane Evacuees

Over the weekend McKamey Animal Center staff and volunteers headed to Nashville to meet up with the Humane Society of the United States to pick-up shelter animals from evacuated areas due to Hurricane Sally.

This is the second round of evacuees MAC is rescuing and this hurricane season continues to be very active with more storms brewing off the coasts.

Hurricane animals are typically not available to foster or adopt immediately, as they need to be seen by MAC veterinary staff, but all adult dogs and cats available for adoption would enjoy a break from shelter life, and a foster family to help provide love and care.

If you can foster an adult dog, cat, or kittens, for 10-14 days, apply here or email fostercoor@mckameyanimalcenter.org

If you are interested in adopting, you can schedule your adoption appointment at mckameyanimalcenter.org/adoption. An application does not guarantee adoption or a specific animal, but it does start the process.

For more information visit mckameyanimalcenter.org

