McKamey, HES Help To Evacuate Gulf Coast Shelters Ahead of Storms

Both the McKamey Animal Center and the Humane Educational Society are in the process of deploying staff and volunteers to the Gulf coast in Mississippi and Louisiana, ahead of two possible hurricanes heading towards the Gulf.

Several Humane Educational Society staff left Sunday morning to rescue 33 shelter dogs from the path of storms Laura and Marco. HES is working with the LSPCA to clear their shelter so their staff can be prepared to help displaced and stray pets in the aftermath of the storms.

“Our hope is that our community will step up to foster and adopt animals currently at our shelter so that we can continue to help more animals in need,” said HES Interim Executive Director, Rebecca Bryan.

MAC says they are proud to be a disaster relief center, supporting animals and shelters across the Southeast when a crisis occurs. They head into projected pathways to evacuate animals from shelters so local communities have a place for their displaced animals when the storm settles.

"Our community is the reason we can continue to help," said Rebecca Ross, Director of Animal Services at McKamey. "We know that when Chattanoogans hear we're headed to a hurricane, they are waiting in line when we get back to foster or deliver supplies."

Relief efforts come with a cost as evacuated animals do not return to their hometown, rather, remain at MAC and are eventually available for adoption. "It costs approximately $16 a day to care for an animal at MAC, and that is without veterinary treatment or medicine," said Mindy Kolin, Development Director. "Funds to care for evacuated animals come directly from community donations and are critical to our efforts."

The Humane Educational Society desperately needs foster parents and adopters for adult dogs currently at their shelter to make space for our new shelter residents. Those interested in fostering a dog can fill out a foster application here. Available pets can be viewed here and an online adoption application can be completed here.

McKamey is also in need of aoster partners for animals currently available for adoption at the Center. A 10-14 day stay out of the shelter is preferred. Apply to foster here. Donations of wet and dry dog and cat food, blankets, towels, enrichment supplies, and financial support as also welcome. Donations can be made online at mckameyanimalcenter.org/donate

