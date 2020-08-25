McKamey, HES Return From The Gulf Coast With Rescued Animals

McKamey Animal Center staff and volunteers deployed to Gulfport, Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Marco and returned safely Monday afternoon with 18 dogs and 15 cats.

﻿The evacuated animals will remain at MAC and will become available for adoption shortly, but for now MAC is asking the community to support their foster program and help give existing animals a break from shelter life, while providing shelter space for the hurricane evacuees.

“One of our main goals is to get all of our heartworm positive dogs currently undergoing treatment info foster homes” said Abby Gienapp, Foster Coordinator. “Heartworm positive dogs need the calmest setting possible, and while we have limited space here, we expect some of the Gulfport dogs to need heartworm treatment, too"

If you can foster a heartworm positive dog or another adult dog or cat, or kittens, for 10-14 days, apply here or email fostercoor@mckameyanimalcenter.org (note: hurricane animals are not available to foster or adopt immediately.)

Additionally, MAC is in need of:

Donations of wet and dry dog and cat food, blankets, towels, and enrichment supplies.

Financial support. Donations can be made online at mckameyanimalcenter.org/donate

Meanwhile, the Humane Educational Society team transported 25 dogs from Louisiana out of harm's way ahead of storms Laura and Marco. These sweet dogs arrived at our shelter early Monday morning. Dozens of HES volunteers greeted them ready to walk them after their long journey, spend time with them and make them feel comfortable in their new location.

They need your help to help them. Please consider adopting or fostering a shelter pet. Help us make space for our new furry friends. We have reduced dog and cat adoption fees to $25. View all our available pets here. You can fill out an adoption application here or a foster application here.

If you cannot foster or adopt an animal, please consider making a donation towards their care. Together we can change lives!

