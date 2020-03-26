McKamey To Host Live Stream Adopt-athon

Meet animals from the comfort of your couch

On Friday starting at 9 a.m., McKamey Animal Center will host an adopt-athon on social media including Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Community members can meet every adoptable animal as well as learn more about the services and programs MAC provides that are essential to the community.

With Covid-19 taking it’s toll on the community, MAC is thinking out of the box to get as many animals out of the shelter as possible.

“Our staff is working around the clock to ensure we are here with doors open to protect and serve this community, and provide the vital services needed to save lives, said executive director, Jamie McAloon. "We've successfully placed 158 animals in the last 7 days thanks to the community’s support."

Applications to foster or adopt can be found on their website as well as a scheduling platform as guests in the building are by appointment only. Adopt-athon viewers can easily apply for the animals they would like to bring home during the live stream, and adoptions and fosters are on a first come-first served basis.

"Applying does not automatically mean the animal you want will be yours," said McAloon. Many people are filling out applications daily, and availability changes rapidly. Also, there is a thorough screening process to ensure the fit is right."

While showcasing adoptable animals, MAC emcees Jamie McAloon and veterinary care administrator Christy Ha will also discuss the programs allow MAC to provide above and beyond life saving measures to give every animal a chance for adoption and introduce viewers to animals who have had special surgeries and talk about their recovery.

Learn more at mckameyanimalcenter.org