More Pet's Lost On The 4th Of July Than Any Other Day

4th of July Pet Safety Tips from the Humane Educational Society

More pets are lost on the 4th of July than any other time of year. Fireworks cause fear, stress and anxiety for many companion animals and wildlife. If your pet is typically frightened by lightning and thunder storms, do not leave him or her alone if there are fireworks near your home. To keep your companion safe, do not bring them to firework displays. Do not leave pets outdoors.

Ease your pet’s fears by closing windows, blinds and curtains; create white noise by leaving a radio playing or a fan running. Give your pet a comfortable blanket, a favorite toy and supply of fresh water. Do not attempt to pull your pet out from hiding. A fearful pet may bite or scratch if cornered. Instead, calmly encourage your pet to come out on his or her own with a treat or toy. Historically fearful and anxious pets may need medication. Contact your vet to see how they can help you protect your pet.

After celebrations check your yard and remove all fireworks debris. Even if you did not set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into your yard. If ingested, fireworks are toxic to pets. Pets can develop gastrointestinal issues like vomiting, a painful abdomen, and bloody diarrhea. Pets ingesting large amounts can suffer tremors or seizures, along with acute kidney failure, bone marrow changes, shallow breathing and jaundice. If you think your pet has ingested used or unused fireworks, contact your veterinarian immediately.

“Prevention is key. Celebration isn’t limited to only the day of the 4th, fireworks can be heard in neighborhoods days in advance of the actual holiday. Every year, the shelter receives animals that have been spooked by fireworks. When they’re this scared, they tend to get disoriented and lost very easily. These loved pets could be reunited with their families immediately with ID tag attached to their collar. It is crucial to be proactive if your pet goes missing and post photos on social media, alert your neighbors, check with local shelters, and search your neighborhood.” Says Interim Director, Rebecca Bryan.

Make sure all pets have an ID tag securely fastened to their collar and consider having pets micro-chipped for extra security. Take up to date photos of your pets just in case. Animal shelters are extra crowded in the days leading up to and following the 4th of July due to the amount of runaways. A microchip can be your pet’s ticket home. Micro-chipped pets are twice as likely to be reunited with their family. If your pet is lost or missing, please check our Found Pets page on Finding Rover to see stray animals recently admitted to the Humane Educational Society.