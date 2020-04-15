New Hamilton County Schools Food Locations Open Today

Targeted bus delivery will streamline routes and stops

Food locations are expanding to 21 school sites across the county, and targeted bus delivery will streamline routes and stops.  The Hamilton County Schools cafeteria locations will provide food pick-up from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.  You do not need to enter the school cafeteria. 

The food is available as curbside service at the school locations and includes breakfast and lunch for two days. Food is free to any child 18 and under at sites and bus stops.  It is a federal requirement the district must follow that children accompany an adult to a food pick-up location or bus stop to receive free meals.

The school locations in Hamilton County Schools for food pick up are:

Opportunity Zone

  • Clifton Hills Elementary
  • East Lake Elementary
  • Hardy Elementary
  • Orchard Knob Elementary

Harrison Bay

  • Bess T Shepherd Elementary
  • Harrison Elementary
  • Ooltewah Elementary  
  • Snow Hill
  • Wallace A Smith Elementary
  • Wolftever Creek Elementary

Missionary Ridge

  • CSLA
  • East Ridge Elementary
  • East Side Elementary
  • Spring Creek Elementary

North River

  • Hixson High
  • Middle Valley Elementary
  • Soddy Elementary

Rock Point

  • Brown Academy
  • Nolan Elementary
  • Red Bank Elementary
  • Rivermont Elementary

Targeted bus service with streamlined delivery locations will also begin today.  The bus stops are located on the morning elementary routes buses normally run.  Routes will start at 11 a.m., and buses should complete food delivery by 1 p.m.  Buses will also run on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

The bus routes will be specific to a bus number, but the actual bus will not be the vehicle that runs the food delivery route.  Look for a smaller bus to deliver food each day.  The smaller buses will make the food delivery service more efficient and easier to maneuver in neighborhoods. 

Specific bus route stops

Bus Routes (The actual bus number will not deliver the food)                                   

    3  North Hamilton County Elementary

  13  Soddy Elementary

  47  Woodmore Elementary

  66  Spring Creek Elementary

  76  Spring Creek Elementary

  76  Woodmore (This bus runs two elementary school routes)

326  Hixson Elementary

330  Red Bank Elementary

333  Alpine Crest Elementary

354  Snow Hill Elementary

367  Lakeside Academy

375  Battle Academy

379  Brown Academy

393  East Lake Academy

394  Calvin Donaldson Elementary

407  Bess T Shepherd Elementary

447  Calvin Donaldson Elementary

If you have a question about a route, please check the listing of stops or contact the Transportation Hotline number at 423-498-5555.

Full list of resources for families: https://www.hcde.org/hcs-continued-learning/resources_for_families

Volunteers are needed for the foodservice program.  If you would like to help, please complete a volunteer form.

