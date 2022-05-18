Officials Break Ground On New Dining And Entertainment Center By CHI Memorial Stadium

On Tuesday, local elected officials joined Bob Martino, real estate developer and owner of the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, to break ground on Nooga Live, a new dining and entertainment center for all ages.

Located next to CHI Memorial Stadium, home of the professional soccer team, the center complements the $140 total investment at The Gateway. Nooga Live is a 10,000-square-foot space, featuring multiple dining options, retail and live entertainment.

“This is an exciting day for East Ridge, Hamilton County and Tennessee as we witness the ongoing progress at The Gateway, which is a great addition to our community and region,” said Tennessee State Representative Esther Helton. “Bob has continued to substantially invest in East Ridge, and our community benefits from this development, which will be a destination for families for years to come.”

Nooga Live will include the recently announced Blaze Pizza, a California franchise which Martino is bringing to the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza is known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners. In addition, Nooga Live will be anchored by an original concept, which will include a bar, dining options and a stage with live music as well as an outdoor beach volleyball court complete with sand, palm trees and a tiki bar.

“Nooga Live is an important focal point of this $140-million development and the live, work, play experience we’re creating around CHI Memorial Stadium,” said Martino. “I look forward to seeing families enjoy this entertainment area, which will be energized by the businesses on site as well as new residents and fans who will be cheering on the Chattanooga Red Wolves next door.”

Offering something for all ages and palates, Nooga Live will also hold a brewery and distillery. A turf courtyard within the development will create extra space for various activities and games. The complex will have indoor and outdoor seating as well as an open-air rooftop space.

“The Gateway is an unprecedented development for East Ridge and Chattanooga, and Bob Martino continues to move forward with his investments in our community,” said Tennessee State Senator Todd Gardenhire. “Today is a great day to celebrate this project and the economic opportunities it creates for local families as well as visitors to Hamilton County and our state.”

Guests at today’s groundbreaking for Nooga Live had the chance to see the progress on the townhomes at The Gateway, which are within walking distance of the future entertainment center. Several of the 144 planned luxury townhomes have already gone up. The units feature hardwood floors, quartz countertops, designer tile in the bathrooms and stainless-steel appliances. The initial 2,250-square foot townhomes will include three bedrooms and two and a half baths, a spacious one-car garage and room for storage.

The townhomes are estimated to be completed by sometime next summer, while Nooga Live is expected to open by the end of this year.