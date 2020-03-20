Our Neighbors Facing Hunger Need Help

Donate to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Operation Feed Our Neighbors

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is preparing for a possible 30% increase in the need for our services during the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate an additional cost of up to $100,000 every month to cover the growing need caused by coronavirus and the economic impact that will follow. If major food donors like manufacturers or grocers are unable to continue donating food to us, costs could grow to $400,000 monthly.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank has launched Operation Feed Our Neighbors to address this critical need, but can only do so with the community’s support.

Empty store shelves may be a very familiar sight for the 1 in 8 people overall – including 1 in 5 children – who face hunger in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. But stocking up isn’t possible for them when putting food on the table is a daily struggle.

Who needs help?

For thousands of children, the free and reduced meals they receive at school may be the only food they can count on. With school out, they may not know where their next meal will come from.

Parents who have to miss work to care for children out of school may be putting their paychecks and ability to buy food at risk.

Seniors at highest risk from coronavirus are being told to prepare supplies to stay at home, but they may be already struggling to balance the cost of food with medicine, utilities, rent and other necessities.

Still more people face unsure futures as businesses are closing or significantly reducing services.

We are now serving people who have not needed our services in the past.

In this time of uncertainty, gifts of money and time will put nutritious food into the hands of those who need it.

Every $1 helps provide 4 meals. Of every dollar donated, 95 cents goes straight to food and programs. Volunteers provide essential support.

As the community supports each other by practicing safe health habits, we need help to feed the children, families and seniors who most need us during this time.

Get more information at www.chattfoodbank.org