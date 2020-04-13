Many Remain Without Power After Storms Batter Area

Chattanooga area electric system severely damaged by tornadoes and storm weather

The tornadoes and severe weather that ripped through the Chattanooga area overnight caused catastrophic damage to portions of the EPB electric system. Since early this morning, EPB has restored power to about 17,000 customers with as many as 43,000 continuing to experience outages as of 4:30 p.m.

“As we read news reports about the devastating impact this storm has had on so many families and businesses, we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said J.Ed. Marston, EPB spokesperson. “Our focus is on restoring power for as many customers as possible as quickly and safely as we can.”

Between EPB’s regular crews and mutual aid crews from surrounding areas that have joined the effort, there are now about 115 crews with about 380 people working to restore power for people in the Chattanooga area.

“We’ve added crews throughout the day, and we’ll have people working through the night to speed the effort,” Marston said. “Unfortunately, the damage is so extensive it is necessary to re-construct large portions of the electric system in the areas that were hardest hit. Some more people will have power restored today, some will have it back on in the next few days, and we’re hoping to have complete restoration in the next 7 to 10 days”

EPB also encourages customers to download the My EPB app to check for updates on their location. EPB customer service representatives are available by phone as well 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. They can be reached online at epb.com and by phone at 423-648-1372.

Portions of Northwest Georgia and much of the eastern part of Chattanooga, East Ridge and Bradley County were especially hard hit overnight. Over 150 structures have been reported damage in the Hamilton County area alone, with at least 21 people transported to area hospitals with storm-related injuries. One fatality has been confirmed due to a tree falling on a Wilcox Blvd. home.

The National Weather Service office in Morristown has categorized the tornado that came through East Chattanooga last night as an EF-3 with winds estimated around 145 mph.

Chattanooga Police and Fire Department officials are making house checks in some of the most damaged neighborhoods, responding to over 300 emergency calls that have come in since the late evening storm system swept through the region. A CPD spokesman said that officers are deploying in teams of 4-6 officers to check residents who’ve requested emergency assistance. Twenty-six teams have been deployed so far.

CFD Fire Chief Phil Hyman spoke to the Weather Channel about the widespread storm damage. “Roofs have been blown off, homes crumpled. We are really getting a good look at the destruction this morning. Our crews are in the hardest hit areas doing all they can to help.”

HCSO deputies are currently throughout Hamilton County, as well, working with rescue personnel checking on the well-being of citizens in damaged neighborhoods and structures. In some locations, efforts are being hampered by flooding and trees and/or debris across the roadways. Several roads are dangerous due to wires across the roadway.

Hamilton County Maintenance Department personnel are currently out working to clear roads as quickly as possible. At this time, it appears the storm damage is concentrated in the Standifer Gap and Jenkins Road area.

Local officials are asking everyone to take extra precautions when traveling today, and to avoid storm damaged areas, especially in the Fort Oglethorpe and East Brainerd Road areas. A number of business along East Brainerd Road were destroyed, and there are hundreds of reports of downed trees and power lines in the area.

Hamilton County Schools, due to storm damage from last night, will not be able to provide food today at East Brainerd Elementary and Wolftever Creek Elementary. All other school locations will be open. There will be no bus food delivery today.

Hamilton County Emergency Services reports that First Responder agencies from Hamilton Co. continue to work rescue efforts. Mutual Aid agencies for Law Enforcement were sent from Meigs, McMinn, and Rhea counties to aid in the effort.

American Red Cross volunteers and staff are working with local officials to provide help for those affected by severe storms that tore through Hamilton and Bradley counties on Easter Sunday. If you or someone you know is need of assistance due to the storms, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.