2020 Christmas Holiday Garbage And Recycle Collection & Site Schedule

Garbage and Recycle collection scheduled for Christmas Eve, Thursday, December 24, 2020, will be collected as normal. Please place containers curbside by 7:00 AM to ensure collection.

Garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2020, will be collected on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The City of Chattanooga Recycle Centers and Refuse Collection Centers will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Facility and the Wood Recycling Center will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison, Tennessee, will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will reopen on Monday, December 28, 2020.

Citizens may call 311 for any additional questions.

