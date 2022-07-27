$30 Million One Chattanooga Relief And Recovery Plan Approved By City Council

The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan, unlocking $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for 36 local initiatives that will address some of Chattanooga’s most difficult challenges while catalyzing generational change.

Representing a major step forward in Mayor Kelly’s commitment to create One Chattanooga, the plan will tackle deep-rooted issues that create social and economic inequalities in the city, including lack of access to opportunity, housing, mental healthcare, and quality education.

“I ran for mayor because of the potential I saw for Chattanooga to become a place where every resident is secure in their home and neighborhood, and where everyone has the opportunity to achieve economic success and prosperity,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “The initiatives funded through the One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan will together help make this vision a reality by addressing the barriers and inequities that have divided Chattanooga for far too long. I want to thank our City Council and the Chattanooga Equitable Recovery Commission for their partnership in this process as we move full steam ahead to create One Chattanooga.”

Chattanooga was originally awarded $38.6 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to aid in the city’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The community was publicly invited to submit initial funding requests on October 26, 2021. The city, in partnership with the Urban League and Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, created Chattanooga Equitable Recovery Commission to ensure Chattanooga’s fund allocation process was administered with integrity and accountability, a process that kicked off on January 26, 2022.

Given that the Black and Hispanic communities were most detrimentally impacted by the negative outcomes of the pandemic, the commission chose to recommend strategic investment areas that will lift up all residents, but will be most beneficial to communities of color. Their recommended framework for the City’s American Rescue Plan investments was formally adopted by Mayor Kelly on Friday, April 29, 2022, and was included in the formal notice of funding opportunity shared with the community that same day.

The City received more than 200 initial applications totalling over $200 million in funding requests, allowing just 13% of the total funding volume requested to be awarded. The Kelly administration was able to fund 31% of applications by trimming and consolidating some requests.

Initiatives were selected based on a highly competitive and structured technical review process, during which a committee comprising the Mayor’s senior staff evaluated each application according to five elements: community priority area, outcome and impact, racial equity and inclusion, organizational structure, and reasonable budget.

To help ensure responsible stewardship of the funding once distributed, the Kelly administration is appointing a dedicated staff member to provide technical support, accountability, and coaching to all recipient organizations. Each organization will be required to submit measurable outputs and regular reports, with support from an external compliance firm and the City’s Grants and Opportunities team.

Funding by Priority Area

Homeslessness Prevention and Recovery:

The long-term solution to homelessness is a home, and the City is investing $5.3 million in three initiatives that together will help prevent homelessness, and transition residents experiencing homelessness into permanent housing.

$2.84 million will go toward development of a new low barrier shelter.

Step Up on Second Street will receive $1.5 million to provide supportive housing services.

will receive $1.5 million to provide supportive housing services. $1 million will go toward the Eviction Prevention Initiative, which helps prevent costly and traumatizing evictions, keeping residents in their homes.

Affordable Homeownership and Home Repairs:

Housing prices in Chattanooga have risen at a rapid and unsustainable rate. While the average family has seen a wage increase of 23% since 2015, housing costs have climbed more than 80%. The City is investing $1.56 million in three initiatives that will help create affordable homeownership opportunities for first-time buyers and help elderly and vulnerable homeowners stay in their homes.