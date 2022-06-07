Anti-Gun-Violence Advocates To Stage March Saturday In Downtown Chattanooga

On Saturday, June 11, anti-gun-violence advocates and gun violence survivors will come together at the steps of Miller Park to advocate for better common sense gun laws in this country and to challenge Congress to save lives.

Chattanooga has been thrust into the national spotlight after a wave of mass shootings across the United States included the devastating shooting on May 28th that injured six teens in the city’s downtown district and yet another mass shooting on June 5th, leaving three dead and 14 more injured.

March for Our Lives - Chattanooga will begin at Noon ET at Miller Park with a forum led by community leaders and activists taking the stage. At 1:30 PM, the march procession will leave from Miller Park and go north on Market St, turn on 5th Street then onto Georgia Avenue and return back to Miller Park for closing statements. Participants are required by the City of Chattanooga to stay on the sidewalks and obey all traffic signals.

Speakers include:

Rep. Yusef Hakeem - Member Tennessee House of Representatives

Meg Gorman - Democratic candidate for TN 3rd Congressional District

Blake Kitterman - Community Activist

Marie Mott - Chattanooga City Council Candidate and Community Activist

Alison Gorman-Democratic candidate for TN House District 26

Chattanooga Youth Activists

And Other City & County officials

“There is a great deal that elected officials can and should do during this time. Setting the standard for others and creating laws that better our community. In an effort to bring about change, we must be mindful that it’s not what we say but what we do to bring about change we want,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, Tennessee House of Representatives

March For Our Lives was founded by David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida. Born out of that tragic school shooting, March For Our Lives is a courageous movement dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence.

March For Our Lives aims to create safe and healthy communities and livelihoods where gun violence is obsolete.