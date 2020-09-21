Are You #VoteReady? Register To Vote Now

I have always believed that our country works best when everyone’s voices are heard. In just about 40 days, millions of Americans will cast their ballots for a number of important state and federal races. No matter who you’re voting for, it’s important that you exercise your right to do so.

One in four Americans are not registered to vote. This year, we have too much at stake for all of us not to make our voices heard. We’ll be be communicating with people online all week to encourage them to check and update their registration to be #VoteReady.

Many Chattanooga voters may already be registered, but should update their registration if they have moved or changed their name to ensure a smooth voting experience.

Residents can check their registration, update, or register for the first time by texting REGISTER to 97779 or by visiting cha.city/vote.

The last day to register to vote in Tennessee is Monday, October 5 so celebrate with us all week and make sure you, your family and your friends are ready to vote this November.

Also, over the weekend our country hit a sad and disturbing milestone: 200,000 Americans have now lost their lives because of the coronavirus. It’s easy to become numb to statistics like these, but we must keep in mind that these are real people—they are friends, they are colleagues, they are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews.

Here in Hamilton County, our coronavirus death toll has now surpassed 90 people. We grieve for their families and loved ones, and must recommit to doing everything we can to slow the spread of the virus to prevent further loss of life.

We won’t see mass distribution of a vaccine for many more months, so all of us have to do our part every day. Last week in his testimony to Congress, the CDC Director reiterated that masks are our best defense from this virus right now. Please continue to wear a mask when you’re in public or around other people.

One last note: City Hall, the Development Resource Center, and other city facilities will reopen to the public on Monday, September 28.

